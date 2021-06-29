Liverpool are plotting to raid Bayern Munich for the signature of French winger Kingsley Coman this summer

The Merseyside outfit was said to have tabled an offer worth £30m for the Champions League winner

Meanwhile, Bayern have a different proposition as they will only listen to offers close to about £42m for the wide-man

German League champions Bayern Munich have reportedly turned down Liverpool's £30 million bid for winger Kingsley Coman this summer.

The Reds struggled to make the top four last season after some of their key players battled with injuries from start to finish.

Georgino Wijnaldum has also parted ways with them after the expiration of his deal and will campaign in Paris Saint Germain jersey next term.

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman warming up for one of France's Euro 2020 games this summer. Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport

The Merseyside outfit is now trying to recruit new players to fill the void left behind by injured and departed stars this summer but the Bundesliga giants are not ready to entertain any offer.

Although The Mirror reports that the Frenchman is ready for a new adventure in the Premier League despite having a deal with the Bavarians until 2023.

The forward scored the only goal that helped Bayern beat PSG in the Champions League final two seasons ago while they ended up winning six titles at the end of the year.

Having played for Juventus and the Parisians earlier in his career, the six-time German League champion could be heading for something different this time.

How much Bayern Munich want for the French winger

Meanwhile, the publication claims Bayern will not listen to any club that will offer anything less than £42 million for their player.

Coman scored eight goals and 15 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Allianz Arena team last campaign but sources claim the France international feels unappreciated in Munich.

However, Manchester United and Chelsea were said to have been interested in the versatile wide man in the past but Liverpool are now top on the list of clubs that plan to sign him this summer.

