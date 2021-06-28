Manny Pacquiao has sent a message to Floyd Mayweather after claiming he is still fighting out of necessity

The 42-year-old is preparing to become a world champion as he is set to take on Errol Spence Jr,

Pacquiao won his last two fights against Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman to challenge for the WBC and IBF welterweight crown

The 42-year-old is preparing to take on the unbeaten WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, on August 21, with both titles on the line.

The eight-division weight champion is looking to wear another strap after defeating Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman in unanimous point victories to become the number one contender for the welterweight strap.

The Filippino senator was trolled by his rival Mayweather after he was involved in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Paul Logan.

The Money Man who went the distance with the Pacman in 2016 accused him fighting out of necessity.

Mayweather said:

“When I come and do an exhibition or come out and box and have some fun, I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it.

“Whereas Pacquiao at his age, it’s sad that he has to fight. I’m financially set and I want to let everybody know this.”

Manny Pacquiao tells Floyd Mayweather that he prefers to fight a formidable opponent rather than a YouTuber. Photo by Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Pacquiao then responded said on the Power & Play show in the Philippines:

“I’m not like some other guys who are in it just for the money.

“Some other fighters challenge non-boxers just to get paid. I want to fight. I want to challenge the best.

“If I’m fighting for the money, then I would have picked some scrub to fight."

