The Winged Lions have completed the signing of Nigerian right-back Tyronne Ebuehi on a season-long loan deal

The Super Eagles star joins the Italian League campaigners from his Portugal based outfit Benfica this summer

This is the second straight season the former ADO Den Haag defender will be embarking on a loan spell after failing to break into the Benfica squad due to an injury

Nigerian defender Tyronne Ebuehi will campaign with the newly promoted Italian League club Venezia next season.

The 25-year-old right-back joined The Winged Lions on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese side Benfica with an option to buy if he impresses during his temporary stay.

Ebuehi spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Dutch League side FC Twente - scoring one goal and one assist in 34 appearances across competitions.

Nigerian star Tyronne Ebuehi in action for FC Twente against Willem II last season. Photo by Peter Lous/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

However, their failure to trigger the buy option in his loan deal afforded the Serie A outfit the chance to sign him on loan and probably offer him a contract at the end of next season.

The Super Eagles star missed the World Cup in Russia as well as the entire 2018-19 season owing to the terrible injury he suffered just before the global football showpiece three years back.

On his return to full fitness, his space in the Benfica squad has already been taken and he was demoted to their Team B until he could join the Dutch club for senior team action.

Venezia have confirmed the signing of the Nigerian star as they prepare for their campaign in the Italian topflight according to Football Italia.

