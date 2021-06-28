Peter Okoye featured in a novelty game organized by a United Nation non-governmental humanitarian organization in Bauchi

The game had celebrities from the entertainment industry and ex-Nigerian internationals on parade

Mr. P who came in as a second half substitute was on the winning team as his side won by 2-0

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Peter Okoye was among the celebrities that featured in a charity match organized by the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) in Bauch recently, Instagram.

The match had ex-Super Eagles stars including Daniel Amokachi, Taribo West Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Emenike and Kanu Nwankwo.

Other former international African footballers like legendary Democratic Republic of Congo star Treso Lualua and ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah

Mr. P could not help but reveal the scoreline of the game on his Instagram handle as he was on the side that won by 2-0.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The one-half of the defunct PSquare member was a substitute as he was brought into the game with his green jersey and blue Nike boots.

The non-governmental organization also organized a clinic for young lads in Bauchi hoping to become superstars in the future.

Peter Okoye played alongside top former Super Eagles stars including Emmanuel Emenike. Photo by @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Amokachi was seen in a photo mentoring a youth football team as well as teaching them some skills on the pitch.

Female celebrities were also involved with the likes of dancer Kaffy, singing sensation Waje and actress Lilian Afegbai, were present.

In the build-up to the novelty game, several videos and photos of celebs were posted on Instagram as they arrived Bauchi on a private jet as they were well received by officials.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Daniel Amokachi was part of the Dream Team squad that made history at the Atlanta 96' Olympic games where Nigeria won gold in the football event of the competition, Goal.

The former Everton striker was among the three over-aged players that were chosen to help the U23 squad under the tutelage of Dutch manager Bonfrere Jo.

Nigeria executed most of the qualifiers with the home-based players but invited foreign pros for the last hurdle against Kenya in the two-legged affair.

The team travelled to the United stated with Bonfrere Jo still being owed six months salary and Amokachi revealed that it had an effect on the team vying to become Africa's first team to win gold at the football events of an Olympics.

Source: Legit