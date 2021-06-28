Mike Edwards has stated that he gave his all in a bid to qualify for the Olympic Games, but it was not enough

The former BBNaija star had hoped to participate at the High Jump event during the games holding in Tokyo Japan

Mike has, however, congratulated other athletes that qualified for the competition, saying it was not easy

A former Big Brother Naija housemate Mike Edwards has expressed disappointment having failed to qualify for the next Olympic Games billed to hold from July 23 to August 8 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Mike who had been preparing to qualify for the High Jump event at the summer games missed a chance of qualifying for the showpiece.

Earlier in the year, Premium Times reported that he was the cynosure of all eyes as he competed and won the High Jump event, having cleared a height of 2.15m.

Edward, who had a go at 2.20m but failed in his three attempts, admitted he still needs to work harder to hit the right note for the Olympic Games.

And with the games starting in less than one month, Mike wrote"

“It’s been a helluva ride chasing my Olympic Dream, but sometimes you just have to count your blessings.

“A special thank you to my family, friends, and all my fans who took time out to show their support this season. I gave it my best shot and I can live with that.

“A massive congratulations to all the athletes who qualified no be beans o. I’ll be cheering you guys all the way. God speed.”

Nigeria rewards Chioma Ajunwa

Meanwhile, Chioma Ajunwa was left emotional after finally getting the house reward she was promised 25 years ago for winning a gold medal for Nigeria at the 1996 Olympic Games in the United States.

The 50-year-old former athlete won the medal for Nigeria in the women's long jump event - the same year the men's football team conquered the world winning gold as reported by The Punch.

Though she was specialised in the 100m and 200m, her most success was recorded jumping for the country. However, she waited over two decades before she was rewarded for the feat.

Ajunwa was seated among the dignitaries at the occasion when they announced that she is now a proud owner of a three-bedroom apartment in the Iponri axis of the state and her reaction was golden as she couldn't contain her joy.

