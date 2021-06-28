Cristiano Ronaldo has been advised by Roy Keane to blame Joao Felix for Portugal's loss to Belgium

The Atletico Madrid striker wasted some scoring opportunities that came his way after making a second half appearance

Portugal played 16 shots on target but failed to score any as they bowed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo should be running after Joao Felix after missing a golden opportunity to draw Portugal level against Belgium in their Euro 2020 last 16 game, according to Roy Keane, Talk Sport.

The Red Devils ran away with a 1-0 win to knock the defending champions out of the competition despite being the better side.

Felix came in early in the second half and has a couple of chances were gifted to the Atletico Madrid star but could not hit the target.

Cristiano Ronaldo should run after Joao Felix in the dressing room, according to Roy Keane Photo by Franck Fife and Angel Martinez

And Ronaldo's former Man United teammate Keane believes Felix should be held responsible for Portugal's loss despite Diogo Jota glaring misses in the match.

Keane said:

“He’s an imposter, your country needs you and he comes on – hit the target!

“£100million? If I was Ronaldo I’d certainly be going after him in the dressing room.

“That guy's an imposter! He’s an imposter! Your country needs you. He comes on – hit the target! £100million?! If I was Ronaldo, I’d be going after him in the dressing room. Shocking!”

