Movie stars, Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing were recently suspended from working with any filmmaker under the TAMPAN umbrella

Both women have taken to social media to say that they aren't backing down or going to allow themselves to be bullied into silence

Nkechi Blessing also noted that Jide Kosoko's daughters will be ashamed of him if she decides to spill his secrets

Nollywood actresses, Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo were recently banned from working with any filmmaker under the umbrella of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

As expected, the action has sparked a lot of reactions on social media with most Nigerians supporting the actresses who lent their voices when it was needed.

Jide Kosoko says the association will work against Nkechi Blessing

Source: Instagram

Not ones to back down in fear, the movie stars have taken to their respective Instagram pages to react to the association's decision.

Iyabo stated that a lot of children endure abuse because they will be bullied by the society that is meant to protect them.

The mum of two reiterated that she can never be silenced.

Nkechi Blessing, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story channel saying that she is not ready to give attention to irrelevant issues and rained prayers against people ready to bring her down.

Nkechi replies Jide Kosoko

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, at the TAMPAN meeting noted that the association is ready to work against Nkechi.

In a reply to him, the actress stated that she has no idea why he is pained and anyone working against her will work against themselves and their generations instead.

In a now-deleted story sighted by Legit.ng Instagram, Nkechi said that if she decides to spill his secret, his grown-up daughters will be ashamed of him so she will keep quiet and ignore him instead.

Check out the posts below:

Nkechi Blessing reacts to TAMPAN suspension

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing refuses to be silent

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted under Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Nkechiblessingsunday:

"Nobody can even collect my voice."

Simply_supsy:

"See this thing you are doing for the upcoming youths, it's only God that can reward you."

Teniolaabisolaadeyemi:

"Silence which has sent some people to their early grave. Thanks mama for encouraging people to speak up."

Ivy_essenam:

"Its the energy, consistency and refusing to be gagged for me."

Nkechi cops new ride

Meanwhile, in the middle of the suspension drama, Nkechi Blessing took to social media to show off her new Range Rover.

The actress posed lovingly with her godson in front of the new car and she took to the caption to say that she is not interested in any form of distraction.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actress from fans and colleagues. Iyabo Ojo who was also affected by the association's decision took to the comment section to congratulate her.

