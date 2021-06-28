Billy Gilmour has been impressive since his debut for Chelsea in 2020 under the tutelage of Frank Lampard

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour is reportedly on the verge of leaving Samford Bridge ahead of a season-long loan move to Norwich City.

Billy Gilmour set to say goodbye to Chelsea. Photo: Alex Dodd.

Despite impressing in fleeting performances since making his debut for the Blues in 2020 under Frank Lampard, Gilmour has found it difficult to nail a starting role at the club.

The Scottish is currently behind Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in the pecking order, a situation that has left him with no choice but to seek a move away.

SunSport reports the promising midfielder is in line to join Norwich for the rest of the season next term, with the newly-promoted side desperate to bolster their squad.

Last week, the publication claimed Norwich were in a pole position to land the 20-year-old who is also angling for first-team football.

According to Sky Sports, Gilmour has already agreed to move to Norwich for a season and the deal could be announced in the coming days.

The development came only days after the former Rangers academy starlet produced a man-of-the-match performance for Scotland against England in the Euros at Wembley.

