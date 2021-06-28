Cristiano Ronaldo has been trolled by football fans after making an odd move during loss to Belgium

The Portugal international changed into a short sleeve while his side were behind by 1-0 before half time

The defending champions have been knocked out of the competition in the round of 16

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo changed his shirt to a short sleeve after Portugal went into the break while trailing by 1-0 at half time, The Sun.

Thorgan Hazard scored a belter in the 41st minute which happened to be the only goal that would separate both sides.

Ronaldo's gesture was seen as ordinary by fans after he appeared wearing another version of his team's kit in the second period.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

And the closest he came to scoring in the first after his set-piece was smartly saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Fans have now trolled the 36-year-old that despite making a change in shirt did not affect the scoreline in the second period.

Portugal crashed out of the competition after CR7 showed some glimpses of brilliance in the group-of-death comprising France, Germany and Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo came under criticism about changing his long sleeve shirt to short during half time. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

One fan said:

"Ronaldo don change shirt. 2nd half Hattrick incoming. I suiiii in advance."

Another added:

"Ronaldo change shirt….brace loading."

A third commented:

"Ronaldo switching to a short sleeved shirt is the equivalent of sitting forward in your seat during a game of fifa."

Belgium will face Italy in the quarter finals in another crunch game and Portugal will be looking to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has told Thibaut Courtois that he should count himself as a lucky man after Portugal were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Belgium, Sport Bible.

The defending champions surrendered to a first half strike from Thorgan Hazard as they bowed out of the competition in the round of 16.

Courtois made a fine save from Ronaldo's set-piece and got lucky when Raphael Guerrero's shot hit the post late in the game.

And after the final whistle Ronaldo was spotted having a conversation with the Belgian shot-stopper.

Source: Legit.ng News