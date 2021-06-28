Cristiano Ronaldo failed to inspire Portugal past the second round at the ongoing Euro 2020 championships

Portugal were knocked out of the tournament by Belgium, but despite that, Ronaldo put up a compassionate act

The team captain was the first to rush up to Kevin De Bruyne who was injured during the encounter to console him

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo put up a compassionate act on Sunday night, June 27, despite that his side were 1-0 down to Belgium during their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash, SunSport reports.

A Seleção were knocked out of the competition following a 43rd minute lone strike Thorgan Hazard to put Belgium through to the last eight.

But just three minutes into the second half, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was injured and made way to the stands.

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted consoling De Bruyne during Belgium vs Portugal. Photo: Thanasis Stravrakis

And as the 29-year-old walked off the pitch looking at his foot in anguish, the opposition captain Ronaldo put an arm around the Belgian offering him comforting words.

The world was stunned as Ronaldo’s act came despite that his side were behind 1-0 and that was how it ended, Portugal crash out.

Ronaldo speaks with Courtois

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Thibaut Courtois that he should count himself as a lucky man after Portugal were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Belgium, Sport Bible reports.

The defending champions surrendered to a first half strike from Thorgan Hazard as they bowed out of the competition in the round of 16. Courtois made a fine save from Ronaldo's set-piece and got lucky when Raphael Guerrero's shot hit the post late in the game.

And after the final whistle Ronaldo was spotted having a conversation with the Belgian shot-stopper.

The 36-year-old was heard telling the Real Madrid number one that Belgium were "lucky" and that "[the ball] didn't want to go in today!" before wishing Courtois "good luck" for the rest of the tournament.

Ronaldo also exchanged pleasantries with Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne before heading straight into the tunnel.

CR7 was spotted removing and kicking the captain's arm-band which summed up his frustrations for the night at Seville.

