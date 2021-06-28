Cristiano Ronaldo failed to help Portugal avoid crashing out of Euro 2020 at the round of 16 stage

The defending champions lost 1-0 to Belgium courtesy of Thorgan Hazard's lone strike in the 42nd minute

Ronaldo was left frustrated after the final whistle and was spotted throwing his captain armband on the pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't contain his disappointment following Portugal's Euro 2020 ouster in the last-16 stage over the weekend.

The defending champions couldn't progress beyond the first knock-out phase of the competition after losing 1-0 to Belgium in Sevilla.

Thorgan Hazard fired home the only goal that propelled the Red Devils above their opponent in a crunchy affair between the top European giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo exchanging pleasantries with Serie A rival Romelu Lukaku after Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 clash. Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photonews

After the final whistle sounded, the 36-year-old forward was spotted throwing his armband on the ground while the Belgians celebrated their progress to the next round.

Ronaldo spotted throwing his staff of office on the floor

Ronaldo's frustration could be understandable after scoring five goals in his side's first three group games but couldn't find the back of the net in their fourth game of the competition.

Also, scoring one more goal meant he would have become the player with the most international goals for his country having matched Ali Daei's 109 goals after his brace against Germany.

reports that a member of the Portuguese backroom staff quickly picked up the armband later and walked alongside Ronaldo down the tunnel.

Meanwhile, this is the second time that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United would be expressing his frustration by slamming his staff of office on the floor in recent times.

The Juventus attacker sparked up mixed reactions after initially doing this during World Cup qualifiers against Serbia in March after his goal was disallowed towards the end of the meeting.

Fernando Santos added

However, regardless of the outcome, Man United legend Roy Keane had some soothing comments for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, saying:

"He's the most intelligent player I have seen in my life. Obviously, I'm not going back to the 50s and 60s but the guy loves scoring goals.

"His intelligence is amazing, how he plays the game, he doesn't get involved in build-up play but he's got that trickery and arrogance which you need from the great players.

"The brain, the intelligence of the man, how he's done it in different countries, how he's looked after himself off the pitch as well.

"I can't praise the man enough, he's an absolute genius, I love watching him. Just the brain he's got, the cleverest player ever."

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says result vs Belgium unfair

