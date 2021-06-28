Super Eagles ex-players Kanu Nwankwo, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Emenike and Austin Okocha were spotted together as shown in a clip

The stars headed for the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt which held in Bauchi

Okocha seems to be the joke cracker among the ex-internationals as they all laughed while the midfield legend make jests

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian legends Kanu Nwankwo, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Emenike and Jay Jay Okocha were spotted together sharing amazing moments in the bus.

The superstars were headed for the second edition of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme billed for Bauchi.

Nigerian outlet Thisday are reporting that the project coordinator Emmanuel Babayaro stated that selected talents would be camped and mentored by the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Eguavoen and others including El Hadji Diouf of Senegal and Stephen Appiah of Ghana.

Super Eagles squad at the 1998 World Cup. Photo: Henri Szwarc

Source: Getty Images

According to Babayaro, the exercise would take place both in classroom and on the pitch, playing side-by-side with the legends. Babayaro said:

“Then those who are finally selected will play on the pitch where their mentors will also serve as their coaches before a novelty match between the Friends of Dallaji and Bauchi All Stars.”

And heading to the venue in a bus, it was all smiles as Jay Jay Okocha cracked his former teammates up.

In the clip shared by Daniel Amokachi, the ‘Bull’ wrote on Instagram:

“Whenever we together it’s always a blast… the Joker of the Posse Jay Jay Okocha keeping us cracking. Bauchi ACTDF Novelty Football Match - Kanu Nwankwo, Emmanuel Emenike.”

No doubt is will be a time to reflect on their exploits at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations which Nigeria won, as they also reached the second round of the FIFA World Cup that same year in the United States.

Emmanuel Emenike on his path is also an AFCON winner having inspired the Super Eagles to glory at the 2013 AFCON. He finished the tournament’s joint highest goal scorer with four goals alongside Mubarak Wakaso.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Finidi George has reacted to news purportedly linking him with an appointment at his former club Real Mallorca, Brila reports.

The media was awash that the former Super Eagles winger had been appointed as the youth team coach at the Spanish club. Consequently, football fans and well-wishers took to social media as well as text messages to congratulate him on the new position.

He has however taken to social media to deny the claims, branding the report as ‘fake’ and then urged the public to disregard the news.

Source: Legit