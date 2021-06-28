Sadiq Umar has continued to show off his elegant and exotic lifestyle as he is seen with an expensive Porsche Panamera

Such cars, specifically designed for sports stars, manufactured by the German automobile manufacturer Porsche costs a minimum of N68million

The Nigerian star who currently plays for Spanish club Almeria is wanted my Premier League kings Manchester City

Nigerian footballer Sadiq Umar has flaunted his exotic Porsche Panamera to the get his Instagram followers buzzing.

The beautiful ride is a mid/full-sized luxury vehicle (E-segment in Europe) manufactured by the German automobile manufacturer Porsche.

The front-engined ride worth, at least N68million has a rear-wheel-drive layout, with all-wheel drive versions also available. The Panamera range received a re-design in 2016.

Sadiq Umar celebrates a goal for Almeria. Photo: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

And the Almeria of Spain striker who is on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester City seem to have lavished cash on one of the cars.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sadiq Umar posted a picture of himself by the ride and wrote:

“If you we’re a rich boy lalalalalallalala.”

And his followers were delighted to see him with the classic car with many of them congratulating him on his new ‘baby'.

A fan wrote: “Senior man.”

Another added: “Boss man.”

And this is coming barely two weeks after he showed-off his highly expensive SUV Mercedes-Benz GL-Class which runs into millions of Naira on his Instagram handle.

Nigerian footballers are famous for splashing cash on exotic rides and that of Sadiq Umar who plays for Spanish side Almeria is not an exception.

He was a member of the Nigeria U23 team in 2016 when he scored four goals in his six appearances for the Dream Team.

The 24-year-old was impressive at the just concluded football season scoring 20 goals in 40 appearances in the Spanish Segunda Division. Read

Sadiq Umar extended his goal tally to 24 in all competitions at the last campaign after scoring twice in Almeria's 2-2 draw against Real Oviedo on Saturday, May 1. Read more:

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medal winner also assisted seven other goals in 48 appearances in all competitions as they finished fourth on the league table.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reigning Premier League kings Manchester City are already making underground moves in a bid to sign Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar.

The Citizens are one of the sides jostling for the signature of the Almeria striker according to reports cited in TeamTalk.

SI are also reporting that with Pep Guardiola’s side already preparing for life after Sergio Aguero who has moved on to Barcelona, City are now in need of a goal scorer.

They could look to sign someone with a lower profile, who could eventually grow into a more prominent role. To that end, they have identified Sadiq as a target.

