Enyimba players and officials are the latest to taste fans attack in the Nigerian Professional Football League this season

The seven-time NPFL champions were attacked by the fans of the home team after their league game ended in a goalless draw

Akwa United recently suffered a similar occurrence in the hands of Kano Pillars supporters in Kaduna

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Enyimba international players were said to have been attacked by supporters of Plateau United after their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 29 fixture in Jos.

The game played at the Jos International Stadium on Sunday, June 27 failed to produce any goal after the regulation period and this got the home fans very angry.

Sources reveal they invaded the pitch and beat the players as well as the officials of the visiting team to the level of sustaining injuries.

Enyimba's lineup before one of their league games this season. Credit - @enyimba_fc

Source: Instagram

Punch reports that defender Danladi Timothy and goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa-Djeri are among those confirmed injured after the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The publication further revealed that journalists who tried to cover the incident with their phones were not spared by the furious fans.

Meanwhile, the People's Elephants are fifth on the NPFL log with 49 points after 28 league games - four points behind table-toppers Akwa United who were beaten 1-0 by Katsina United.

Bendel Insurance players got battered by Remo Stars' fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bendel Insurance players and their officials were battered by the fans of Remo Stars football club towards the end of their Nigeria National League game at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Sunday, June 6.

Violence erupted in the added minutes of the highly intense game after Insurance star Sarki Ismail was said to have hit Remo's CEO Lukmon Ogungbefun on his face.

Reports reveal that the said player was given a second yellow card after keeping his goalkeeper's gloves as part of their time-wasting antics with the game still goalless at the time.

This was after the visitors' keeper Kolawole Oladapo had fallen to the ground and removed his gloves in a bid to stall proceedings in the game.

Source: Legit.ng News