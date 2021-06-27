DJ Cuppy recently paid her billionaire dad Femi Otedola a visit in his mansion and she shared photos online

The Jollof On The Jet crooner had a big smile on her face and her tongue out as she took photos with her dad

Cuppy was also heard holding a conversation with an oyinbo man who led her to where her billionaire dad was

DJ Cuppy never jokes with spending some personal time with her family.

Every time the singer visits her parent's home, she makes sure to share photos on her social media page.

DJ Cuppy spotted with her father in his home.

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy in her father's house

Recently, the Gelato crooner paid her dad Femi Otedola a visit in one of his mansions abroad and she shared lovely photos and a video.

In the video she shared, a white man working as an escort in her parent's home was spotted leading her to where her dad sat.

The man was dressed in a black outfit and wore white gloves. Cuppy and the man held a small conversation as they walked on.

Soon, they got to where her father was and the white man told the billionaire that his daughter was around.

Check out the video below:

Cuppy also shared cute photos with her dad.

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's mansion.

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy shares photos with her dad

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer celebrated her billionaire dad on Father's Day.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer put together series of photos showing the moments where she does different things with and for her dad.

DJ Cuppy shares a special bond with her billionaire dad and according to her, she does everything with and for him because he is the love of her life.

Some of the things Cuppy does with her dad include travelling, attending business meetings, doing business with him, partying and smashing goals.

