Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is on his way to rejoin his Al Shabab teammates ahead of the coming season

The 32-year-old scored nine goals in 17 matches across competitions for them after joining them midway the last term

Meanwhile, his mum was emotional after the former Man United star came to tell her he was on his way out of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Odion Ighalo's mother Martina was closed to tears after the 32-year-old went to bid her farewell on his way to rejoin his Al Shabab teammates in preparation for the new season.

The former Manchester United striker spent his summer holiday in his home country after spending the second half of the last campaign at the Saudi Arabia side.

He was named the ambassador for the new and improved Principal's Cup competition by the minister of youth and sports Sunday Dare.

Odion Ighalo in action for Saudi Arabia side Al Shabab last season. Credit - @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

However, when it was time for the retired Super Eagles star to return to his base, his mum was left emotional and asked him to stay a little longer in the process.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

It took the intervention of some family members who told her the forward would miss his flight before she could think of allowing him to leave.

Even after she was persuaded to let Ighalo leave, she still held on to the player and stole some hugs from the attacker as they might not see until the end of the 2021-22 season as it were.

Ighalo scored nine goals and three assists in 17 appearances after joining Al Shabab from Manchester United earlier this year. He will look forward to better the number in his first full season with them.

Ighalo's mum rejected an offer to train with her son in the gym

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odion Ighalo's mum turned down a chance to join his son in the gym after paying the striker a visit in the heavily equipped facility.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United striker was sweating it out while trying to keep fit in his personal gym with his trainer when his mother showed up.

And when she was asked to join the ex-Super Eagles attacker, she simply rejected the offer adding that her waist would shift in a video her son posted on his Instagram story.

Source: Legit