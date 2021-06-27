Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi says Lukaku is more difficult to mark while hailing him as a complete player

The 33-year-old also admitted that Ronaldo is remarkable but would rather face the Portuguese than the Belgian this summer

Ronaldo currently tops the scorers' chart with five goals while Lukaku has recorded three goals to his name after three games each

Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the race to win Euro 2020 golden boots after scoring five goals in three appearances so far.

But, in spite of his deadly attack, Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi says he will prefer to face the Portuguese instead of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Inter Milan forward has scored three goals in his side's first three games - two against Denmark and one during the win over Denmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates preparing for Euro 2020 clash vs Belgium in Spain. Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA

Meanwhile, Acerbi who was in action when Italy struggled to beat Austria in their round of 16 after 120 minutes says Lukaku is a more 'complete player', hence, he will avoid facing him just yet.

What Acerbi told the media after crunch game against Austria

The 33-year-old defender was quoted by Goal and Football Italia saying:

“Maybe Lukaku, because he’s a complete player, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, who always scores.

“As a centre-forward, Lukaku is more difficult to mark because he has more physique, he has power, and is a bit more of a striker. Cristiano Ronaldo is the classic forward, but he is more markable than Lukaku.”

Lukaku and Ronaldo to face off in their last 16 clash

Both Belgium and Portugal battle for one of the quarterfinal spots available when they face off later on Sunday, June 27.

The duo of Ronaldo and Lukaku will renew their rivalry from where they stopped in the Serie A last season at the Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla and either Belgium or Portugal will join both Italy and Denmark in the quarterfinals kicking off early next month.

Lukaku showers praises on Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2020 clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Romelu Lukaku has admitted that facing Cristiano Ronaldo helped in lifting his games hailing the Portugal international as a great player.

The Belgium international was in fine form last season for Inter Milan winning the League title under Antonio Conte and has also been doing well in the EURO 2020.

So far in the EURO 2020 championship, Romelu Lukaku has scored three goals for Belgium while Cristiano Ronaldo has netted five goals as both nations will face in the round of 16.

