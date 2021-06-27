Kalidou Koulibaly's gesture earned him praise and admiration from his fans who sent him messages of praise on social media

Koulibaly's donation came only days after his teammate Sadio Mane donated £500,000 (about 76 million) towards the building of a new hospital

The Napoli ace is currently facing an uncertain future with the Italian side, with Barcelona and Man City among teams interested in his services

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly has shown his kind side after donating two ambulances and medical equipment to hospitals in his home country.

Koulibaly, who is facing an uncertain future with Napoli is currently in Senegal for the off-season. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos.

Source: Getty Images

Koulibaly made the donation as he celebrated his 30th birthday.

According to Italian outlet La Gazetta dello Sport via Football Italia, the Napoli centre-back paid for a number of medical supplies at the port of Naples, with the consignment set to be shipped to Senegal.

SunSport reports the equipment also included hospital gowns, stretchers, and personal protective gear.

The versatile defender's gesture did not go unnoticed, with his fans taking to social media to praise him.

One said: "We are proud of you. I love people who never forget their origin and culture."

A second remarked: "You are a great man, a great player. Your heart is huge."

While a third added: "Proud of you champion."

Koulibaly, who is facing an uncertain future with Napoli is currently in Senegal for the off-season.

The former Genk ace has widely been linked with a summer exit, with Man City and Barcelona among the top clubs thought to be interested in his services.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Man United are inching closer to signing long-term transfer target, Jadon Sancho, in the coming days after submitting a fresh bid thought to be in the region of £75m.

United have been tracking Sancho for months now, having failed to land him last summer.

Red Devils' interest in the Englishman dates back to early 2019, but it was in 2020 in which they intensified the plot to sign.

Borussia Dortmund are understood to have been looking at a fee of £108m from anyone interested to sign Sancho but have since lowered that valuation to reflect the winger's contract status and the financial crisis occasioned by the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whereas United are yet to agree on a fee for Sancho, reports suggest their latest bid of around £75m is close to what Dortmund are demanding for the player.

Source: Legit