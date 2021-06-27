French professional footballer Wesley Fofona is now on the verge of making a move to Real Madrid

The Spanish giants are said to be monitoring situation and are ready to go for the signing of the Leicester City star

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has already left the side and Raphael Varane is also on the verge of leaving

Wesley Fofana who is currently on the books of Premier League giants Leicester City has reportedly emerged as summer transfer target for Spanish side Real Madrid.

This is because their star defender Raphael Varane is edging close for a move to Manchester United and Los Blancos' chiefs are looking for a replacement.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils, who are stepping up their pursuit of a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Wesley Fofana of Leicester City emerges as target for Real Madrid. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

If Varane does leave the Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti is said to be eyeing up a replacement from one of United’s Premier League rivals.

According to the report on Daily Star and Hard Tackle, Real Madrid chiefs see Wesley Fofona as a man who will be good for their squad next season.

Source: Legit