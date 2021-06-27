Kaizer Chiefs have qualified for the final of the CAF Champions League on Saturday, June 25 edging Wydad Casablanca

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi produced superb performance in the semifinal second leg game for his side

Al Ahly of Egypt who are the defending champions will tackle Esperance of Tunisia in the second semifinal

South African giants Kaizer Chiefs have qualified for the final of the CAF Champions League after edging Wydad Casablanca in the semifinals with Super Eagles goalie Daniel Akpeyi the man of the match.

CAF Champions League is known as the biggest football competition in Africa and Daniel Akpeyi and his teammates will now be looking forward towards winning the title.

Akpeyi was handed a surprise start by Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter following an injury to Bruce Bvuma and the Nigerian repaid his coach’s trust by making seven big saves.

As things stand presently, Daniel Akpeyi and his teammates at Kaizer Chiefs will be waiting for the result between Al Ahly and Esperance of Tunisia to know who to play in the final.

Akpeyi began his career with Gabros International F.C. and was promoted to the first team in 2005, but moved to Nasarawa United F.C. in January 2007.

Since 2015, Daniel Akpeyi has featured in 18 games for the Super Eagles and was among the players who finished third at the 2019 African Cup of Nations Championship in Egypt.

