It appears that the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress APC in Anambra state has encountered some problems

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, said postponing the election would be in the interest of the party

The APC is expected to field a candidate that will represent the party in the Anambra governorship election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chris Ngige, has advised the party to postpone its governorship primary in Anambra state.

According to Premium Times, Ngige, who is also the minister of labour and employment, in a press statement expressed misgivings over the poll scheduled to take place Saturday, June 26.

According to his media aide, the minister stated that the election should be moved to Tuesday, June 29. Ngige said there was no sign of the governorship primary taking place in the state.

Chris Ngige says shifting the poll will help resolve some issues

He told Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, who is the chairman of the committee organising the primary, that shifting the poll would enable party members across the state to participate, Vanguard reported.

He said:

As I write you now, 4.25pm, Saturday, 26th June, I’m in my home town, Alor with 2 electoral wards and there is no sign of any governorship primary election. My inquiries and investigation show that the story is the same all around the 326 wards of the 21 local government areas in the state.

“As a result, most party members have left for home, having waited since 8am. I discussed with your member, Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani and I’ll advise you call the Panel Members to shift the exercise to Tuesday, June 29th to also enable you tidy up some issues raised by aspirants,” Mr Ngige said in his letter to Mr Abiodun.''

Leading aspirant rejects APGA primary result

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the Anambra chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Thursday, June 24, took another twist over the emergence of Charles Soludo as the party's candidate.

The Sun reports that a contender in the APGA's governorship primary held in Awka on Wednesday, June 23, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, has rejected the outcome of the election.

According to the report, Ezenwankwo, who represents Orumba North/Orumba South federal constituency in the National Assembly, said the primary was marred by irregularities and intimidation.

