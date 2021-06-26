Former Liverpool coach Rafael Benitez is now on the verge of making a return to the Premier League

Premier League giants Everton are looking forward to make him a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti who is now at Real Madrid

Despite starting the season well last season, Everton failed to finish among the top four on the final League table

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is now on the verge of getting a new manager at Everton as the club's chiefs are reportedly ready to name former Liverpool gaffer Rafael Benitez as new boss.

The 61-year-old Spaniard recently left the Chinese Super League and has also been linked with other top teams in Europe.

Since the departure of Carlo Ancelotti at Everton moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid, Everton have been looking for another manager before the start of the coming Premier League season.

According to the latest report on Sky Sports and Echo, Everton chiefs have agreed to name Rafa Benitez as new manager and the announcement would be next week.

Rafa Benitez is not new in the Premier League having managed Liverpool and steered them to glory winning the Champions League and FA Cup titles.

