Manchester United are desperate in landing Jadon Sancho and such move may see a number of their stars leave this summer

Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are among the stars who could depart the club during the transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate in bolstering his squad ahead of the forthcoming season, in order to fight for titles

Quite a number of Manchester United stars could leave the Old Trafford club during the summer transfer window as the Premier League club continue to chase Jadon Sancho, Mirror reports.

The Red Devils are inching closer to signing long-term transfer target, Jadon Sancho, in the coming days after submitting a fresh bid thought to be in the region of £75million.

Metro UK reports that the Red Devils' interest in the Englishman dates back to early 2019, but it was in 2020 in which they intensified the plot to sign.

Manchester United might allow some players leave. Photo: Oli Scarff

Source: Getty Images

And now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may need to part ways with quite a number of their stars as ESPN claims Sancho's arrival means various players will be 'at risk' of being sold as United plan a rebuild.

Several squad players could also be on their way out of Old Trafford as realistic offers will be considered by the club.

Here are 12 players that could be leaving the club in the coming months.

Donny van de Beek

Anthony Martial

Jesse Lingard

Diogo Dalot

Nemanja Matic

Paul Pogba

Andreas Pereira

Youngsters

United could send out James Garner, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga, Hannibal Mejbri on loan this season.

And Manchester United are also on the trail of another defender and they have set sights on Villarreal center-back Pau Torres.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that the Red Devils have made the 24-year-old an option and are already working on bringing him to the Old Trafford.

It was gathered that United are believing that a possible deal for the player could be completed during the summer as soon as the Euro 2020 championship is over.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Romelu Lukaku has reportedly turned down a chance to join Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

The Belgian star helped Inter Milan win their first Serie A title in over a decade but became a transfer subject after the exit of Antonio Conte from the club a few weeks back.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the former Everton and Manchester United star but he has insisted that he is happy at his present club.

