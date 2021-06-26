Tammy Abraham of Chelsea is now on the verge of leaving the Premier League giants this summer

Aston Villa where he played before for three seasons are interested in resigning the England international

Abraham had limited active playing time last season after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard

England international Tammy Abraham is now on the verge of leaving reigning European champions Chelsea this summer with Aston Villa said to be interested in his signature.

This latest development comes after the Stamford Bridge landlords told Tammy Abraham that he is free to leave the Premier League side this summer.

That has opened the door for Villa boss Dean Smith under whom Abraham had a successful loan spell three seasons ago.

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Abraham’s goals helped Villa win promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-off final and his return would be welcomed with open arms by supporters.

According to the report on Mirror and Football365, Chelsea chiefs are ready to do business in as much as Aston Villa are ready to meet their asking price.

Source: Legit