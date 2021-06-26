Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu may be moving to the Premier League before the start of next season

West Ham United are said to be topping the list of clubs interested in the signing of the big Nigerian striker

Paul Onuachu was among the Super Eagles players who qualified for the next African Nations Cup

West Ham United who are Premier League giants are reportedly confident of signing Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu following his impressive performances for Genk last season.

Paul Onuachu was one of the best strikers last season in Europe with his incredible performances in the League which made him a target for clubs in England and Germany.

In 41 games played last season, Paul Onuachu scored incredible 35 goals as Genk chiefs are now facing difficulty of keeping him this summer.

West Ham United interested in the signing of Nigerian star Paul Onuachu. Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Complete Sports, West Ham United chiefs see Paul Onuachu as the player who will help their quest in the coming Premier League season.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will be starting in August.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria took to his Instagram page to post short video of himself in his garage in Kano state thanking God for his blessings on him.

The Kano Pillars striker is one of the richest Nigerian players thanks to football who made Ahmed Musa what he is today.

In the video posted by the former Leicester City striker, three expensive vehicles can be seen around him while pressing his phone before taking a stroll.

Ahmed Musa explained that he is always happy and grateful for everything he has gotten in his life.

Also, Legit.ng reported how newly promoted Italian League club Venezia are planning to bring Nigerian defender Tyronne Ebuehi to the Serie A on loan this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Benfica in May 2018 but injury has refused to allow him shine in the Portuguese league.

He missed out on the Super Eagles squad for the competition staged in Russia three years ago and still went ahead to miss the entire 2018-19 league season.

After returning from injury, Benfica sent him to their team B where he featured six times, but last August, he went on loan to the Twente and he seems to be back to his full fitness.

Source: Legit.ng