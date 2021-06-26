Cristiano Ronaldo who earned nearly £1.9 million through Instagram alone has splashed huge cash on the most expensive wristwatch

The legend owns a white gold time-piece which reportedly costs him a staggering £371,000 (about N212million)

Specially made for special clients, the time-piece is described as 'A perfect fusion of both extravagant luxury and technological innovation'

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo recently arrived at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards wearing a Rolex GMT Master Ice.

The 18-karat white gold time-piece reportedly cost the former Real Madrid legend a staggering £371,000 (about N212million)

SPORTbible are reporting that it is crested with 30 carats of white diamonds as well as bezel and bracelet.

It was gathered that the watch is made for only selected number of clients and it is branded as 'A perfect fusion of both extravagant luxury and technological innovation' by Bob's Watches.

UK outlet SunSport had in 2020 reported that Ronaldo became the world’s first-ever billionaire and no doubt he could afford such an exotic piece.

The 36-year-old, who was named the highest-paid footballer on the planet, according to Forbes, was also the highest-earning athlete in lockdown after making nearly £1.9 million through Instagram alone.

Ronaldo raked in $105 million overall for 2020, which included $45 million from Nike, Altice, Herbalife and his own CR7 brand, and made $1 million more than long-time rival Messi.

In May 2021, the Juventus star was spotted wearing a dazzling yellow diamond engagement ring.

The 36-year-old was a panellist at the Dubai International Sports Conference and he was seen wearing accessories valued at around N333 million at the event.

SunSport costs the engagement ring encircled by a halo of white diamonds at N106 million (£200,000) and he also wore a set of a diamond-encrusted band which has been valued at N26m (£50,000).

Both Ronaldo and his spouse Georgina Rodriguez are known for enjoying themselves as they have been spotted at different locations at different times spending time together while on holidays.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's future is on the verge on deciding his next destination as reports claim his agent Jorge Mendes is about having discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Marca reports.

There have been speculation about the Portuguese leaving Juventus this summer after spending two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

And the appointment of new boss Massimiliano Allegri has further fueled the speculation that the Italian boss does not want the 36-year-old in his squad for next season.

