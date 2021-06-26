Arsenal are interested in the signing of Brighton defender Ben White during the ongoing transfer window

The Gunners are trying ti bolster their squad this summer having failed to win any trophy last term in the EPL

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham are also interested in the signing of Ben White from Brighton

Premier League side Brighton are now giving Arsenal chiefs tough time in their efforts to sign England international Ben White as they have asked the Gunners to add more money.

After failing to finish among the top four at the end of the 2020/21 League season, Arsenal chiefs are now ready to help Mikel Arteta land some good legs ahead of next term.

Ben White who is a defender is among the players Arsenal chiefs want and they have had their second bid of £42m rejected by Brighton with the side demanding £50m.

Arsenal must however go back for an improved bid for Ben White so as not to miss out on the signing of the defender who is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Spurs and Liverpool.

According to the report on UK Sun, Arsenal chiefs will try to do all their best to make sure that they sign Ben White this summer.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is set to provide the club with an eyewatering transfer budget of £250m to spend on new signings this summer.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering their squad following a disappointing 2021/22 campaign that saw them miss out on.

European football slot for the first time in more than two decades. According to report, the team is set for a large-scale overhaul, with many players expected to be shipped out before the start of next season.

The publication added the move will see Arsenal invest significantly in new signings to boost their chances of competing favourably in the domestic scene.

It is in this view Kroenke is now preparing to bankroll the club's biggest summer rebuild to the tune of £25million.

90min reports the north Londoners are keen on signing young talent and high-potential players who can fetch profits in sales in the coming years.

The development comes at a time Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to sign no fewer than five players in a bid aimed at reinforcing his squad.

