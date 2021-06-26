Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia has expressed sadness over how he was abandoned during FIFA ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sports recently turned Siasia's life ban to five years meaning he can start coaching from 2023

Siasia, 53, explained that he was abandoned by people and even his close friends during the FIFA ban

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Samson Siasia who was former Super Eagles gaffer has angrily accused the Nigerian Football Federation chiefs of abandoning him when he was banned for the world football governing body.

Two years ago, FIFA banned Samson Siasia for life accusing the former Super Eagles handler of involving in bribery which the football ruling is against.

FIFA also in their judgement claimed that they sent a mail to Samson Siasia for him to defend himself which he failed to attend to even though the coach denied seeing any message.

Samson Siasia in action for the Super Eagles. Photo by Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

Siasia later proceeded to the court of arbitration for sports to appeal FIFA's judgement against him even though COVID-19 delayed them sitting on the case.

In the recent judgement by the CAS judges, they reduced Samson Siasia's life ban to five years starting from 2019 which means he will be allowed to back into coaching in 2023.

According to the report on Complete Sports, Samson Siasia expressed sadness on how he was treated by many people.

“Even my close friends abandoned me. Even, for the Legends Game organised by FIFA, I have not been invited again.

“I don’t know what I did to them even when I wasn’t guilty of what I was accused of.

“But I have invested in human beings in this country by training lots of young players who are stars today.

“How will I fight FIFA? I don’t have that strength, but the government can stand up and stand for me. But everyone left me in the dark.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigerian Football Federation finally revealed names of the 23-man Super Eagles squad who will face the Mexican national team in an international friendly on July 3 in America.

The Super Eagles players have been training in Abuja for the past three days under the supervision of Augustine Eguavoen who will be in charge of the team in America.

Equavoen who is now a director at the Nigerian Football Federation will be assisted by former Warri Wolves manager Paul Aigbogun.

Ifeanyi Anaemena of Rivers United, Kwara United’s Christopher Nwaeze, Enyimba midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and PKE FC’s Shaibu Suleman have all been told to leave the camp.

Source: Legit