Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has reacted to reports that he was questioned by officials of the DSS

Kaduna-based cleric disagreed with the allegations that he made disparaging remarks against the Nigerian military

Gumi attracted widespread criticism recently when he said the crimes committed by bandits are lesser than those committed by secessionist groups

Kaduna state - Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said his interventions with bandits inside forests were done in collaboration with the government authorities and security agencies.

Gumi stated that he never committed any offence by venturing into the forests to discuss with bandits, Channels TV reported.

He made the statement on Friday, June 25, after presiding over a Jummat service at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna State on Friday, June 25.

Gumi said:

“Nobody Invited me for questioning or any arrest, I can say that categorically,” the Sheik said, adding, “since I ventured into the forest, I went there with full security, the police, with the knowledge of the DSS, traditional rulers and the Fulani leaders, I never went alone.''

Vanguard reported that the preacher denied making disparaging remarks against the military during his recent live interview on national television.

He said there was nowhere in the TV interview that he categorically accused the entire military.

The Kaduna-based cleric also denied reports that he was either quizzed or invited for questioning by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) over his remarks against the military.

