Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing Mexico national team on Saturday, July 3, in an international friendly match

The Nigerian Football Federation have released the final 23-man of the players who will play the match

Four players were on Friday morning dropped by those in charge of the Super Eagles ahead of the big encounter

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian Football Federation have finally revealed names of the 23-man Super Eagles squad who will face the Mexican national team in an international friendly on July 3 in America.

The Super Eagles players have been training in Abuja for the past three days under the supervision of Augustine Eguavoen who will be in charge of the team in America.

Equavoen who is now a director at the Nigerian Football Federation will be assisted by former Warri Wolves manager Paul Aigbogun.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and assistant Yobo in action. Photo: Osodi

Source: Original

Ifeanyi Anaemena of Rivers United, Kwara United’s Christopher Nwaeze, Enyimba midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and PKE FC’s Shaibu Suleman have all been told to leave the camp.

All the Super Eagles players picked for this game visited the United States embassy on Friday, June 25, and they are expected to travel to America on Wednesday, June 30.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Nwabali Stanley Bobo (Lobi Stars)

Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United)

Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United)

Forwards: Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Nenrot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United); Sunday Adetunji(Rivers United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United).

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen must be enjoying his summer break playing street football with a few friends in Lagos.

The 22-year-old donned his Napoli's number jersey while playing on the grassless pitch at an unknown location.

Despite feeling world-class turfs across the world in the 2020-21 campaign, the forward felt comfortable on the surface where he started from.

Some of the pictures shared by Sports Drill on Facebook showed the former Lille forward showing his incredible dribbling and shooting skills.

Source: Legit