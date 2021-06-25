Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo’s biography: who is Jessica Chastain’s husband?

The actress Jessica Chastain is a happily married woman. Not many people know that her husband is, in fact, a descendant of an old Italian noble family. Read everything you need to know about the star's supportive partner, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

If you ever wondered, "Who is Jessica Chastain married to?", here is all the truth about the love of her life. There are a few fascinating facts to know about him, the most exciting one being his connection to nobility.

Profile summary

Name at birth: Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: November 10, 1982

November 10, 1982 Age: 38 years old (as of 2021)

38 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Montebelluna, Italy

Montebelluna, Italy Nationality: Italian

Italian Current residence: United States

United States Parents: Alberto Passi de Preposulo and Barbara Bruni

Alberto Passi de Preposulo and Barbara Bruni Sister: Gaia Passi

Gaia Passi Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Jessica Chastain (married in 2017)

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's bio

This man may be known as Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain's husband, but in fact, he is a prominent figure of his own.

He is a well-known fashion executive who works for Moncler, the French clothing company that sells sportswear and jackets.

He received his education at the University of Milan.

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's age

Jessica Chastain's spouse was born on November 10, 1982. As of 2021, he is 38 years old.

Family history

The Italian noble family Passi de Preposulo traces back to the year 973. They gained prominence when they managed to acquire Tiepolo's properties in the 1800s.

Their last name means "peace". It was first referenced in 1307 when count Ottopasso negotiated peace between two factions that were at war at the time. Eventually, he became an important and respected person in the city.

Today, the honorary titles of the Italian aristocrats are no longer officially recognized by the government. However, Gian Luca's father Alberto still uses the count title and owns a family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, which was built in the 17th century.

Even though his family uses the titles, the famous celebrity's husband thinks that you have to be noble inside, so he does not refer to himself as count.

He has a sister, Gaia, who works as a journalist and travels around the world.

Career

Gian Luca's career started when he became a director of public relations at the house Armani. Roberta Armani, Giorgio Armani's niece, became his mentor at the beginning of his career.

Throughout his career, Gian Luca has cooperated with multiple high-profile celebrities. The list of stars he worked with includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney.

Gian Luca's family produce their own brand of Prosecco wine, which is called Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi. Gian Luca also has his own separate brand of the same wine, called FIOL.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's relationship

How did Jessica Chastain and her husband meet and fall in love? Here is a complete timeline of their relationship.

How did Jessica Chastain meet Gian Luca?

Jessica and Gian Luca started dating in 2012 after meeting at an event. The two have maintained their privacy, but it was known that de Preposulo moved to the United States to be closer to his new love.

The actress first mentioned her boyfriend in a Katie Couric interview, revealing that he is from the fashion industry. They first appeared together publicly in February 2013 at the Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party.

Marriage

Gian Luca proposed to Jessica on Valentine's Day in 2017. Four months later, they tied the knot in Italy at the Passi de Preposulo family estate - Villa Tiepolo Passi.

It was reported that some high-profile celebrities, including Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, attended their wedding. Jessica's gown was made by Alexander McQueen fashion house.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds went to Africa for their honeymoon, where they stayed at Camp Hwange in Zimbabwe. They also got to visit Botswana and visited the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary.

Today, the two lead a private life without flaunting their relationship on social media. However, Jessica sometimes posts pictures of herself and her husband, showcasing their adorable romance.

According to the actress, she used to be opposed to the idea of marriage before her Italian sweetheart came into her life and changed her mind. Since he became a part of Jessica Chastain's family, she feels happy and content.

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain are both very respected in their industries, but they prefer to stay off the radar most of the time.

