Juventus star Alvaro Morata has been subjected to death threats by fans owing to his unconvincing display at the ongoing Euro 2020

The Spaniard missed a penalty against Slovakia among other opportunities he has been provided with at the competition

However, all these are not enough for the fans to be wishing them and their families evil over their inability to give a desired performance

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Alvaro Morata and his family have been greeted with death threats following his poor run of form at the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship.

The Juventus striker has managed just one goal in three appearnaces for the Spanish national team so far in the competition.

His only goal so far was recorded in his side's 1-1 draw against Poland during their second group game, while he fired blanks in their 5-0 triumph over Slovakia in their final group game.

Alvaro Morata and his kids having a nice time on the football pitch after Spain's triumph over Slovakia. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Morata has missed a few chances including a spot kick since the competition kicked off earlier this month. And this has led to pundits calling him out at every opportunity they have got.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The former Chelsea attacker has now revealed that he and his family had a sleepless night after Poland's draw with fans raining abuses and threats against them as reported by Sport Bible and Goal. He told on Juanma Castano's El Partidazo de Cope that:

"Maybe I have not done my job as I should. I understand that I am criticised because I have not scored a goal, but I wish people would put themselves in the place of what it is like to receive threats, to be told that your children should die.

"Every time I get to the dressing room, my phone goes somewhere else. What bothers me is that they tell my wife, that they tell my children. They tell them everything.

"I didn't sleep at all these past few days, because of the adrenaline. I'm very happy, but it bothers me not to do my job well. The fans whistled at me before warming up, but I'm happy to take the penalty (against Slovakia) and have missed it."

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered attack from fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo equalizer against France did not make Les Bleus fans happy after the Portuguese converting his second pot-kick.

The 36-year-old won the penalty after Jules Kounde was punished for handling the ball inside the 18-yard-box.

France had gone up by 2-1 with Karim Benzema grabbing his brace two minutes after the blockbuster game was restarted.

Source: Legit.ng News