Odion Ighalo clocked 32 on June 16 and the former Super Eagles striker has continued to celebrate inside his exotic mansion in Lagos

A clip has surfaced on Instagram showing an amazing performance by popular gospel singer Tope Alabi at the bash

Famously known as ‘Agbo Jesu’, Tope Alabi ministered to the player and well-wishers at the home of the player during the celebration

Popular gospel singer Tope Alabi has shared a clip of her performance at the birthday party of former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo in Lagos.

The Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker clocked 32 on June 16 and has been in celebration mood since he arrived the country after helping his club to finish second in the Pro League.

Footballers as well as entertainers have continued to throng the multi-million naira mansion of the former Manchester United striker at Lekki area of Lagos to celebrate him.

Nollywood actors Alex Ekubo and IK Ogbonna were recently seen alongside other stars in a tour of the facility as the striker’s home continues to be a beehive of activities.

And singer Tope Alabi and her band members were spotted at the home of the striker as they joined him in the celebrations.

Tope Alabi also known as 'Ore ti o common', and as 'Agbo Jesu' is a renowned Nigerian gospel singer, film music composer and actress.

Sharing the clip of her performance on Instagram, Tope Alabi wrote:

“Na your birthday @ighalojude and Sister. Still celebrating you. God bless your new age. From glory to glory in Jesus precious name.”

The former Watford of England man seemed blown away by her performance as he sang along with her in the rendition.

Ighalo spent his vacation in Dubai

Ighalo had what could be described as a lavish vacation in the Emirate city of Dubai alongside his mother before they returned to Nigeria.

The 31-year-old inspired the club with two goals as they defeated Al-Wehda 3-0 in the final game of the season in the Saudi topflight.

He finished the season playing 13 matches, scoring 9 and providing 3 assists to wrap up the campaign in style and then head for holidays alongside his mother.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who is said to have a net worth of N17.3 billion is Nigeria’s richest footballer according to the latest compilation by carmart.ng.

The Stoke City of England midfielder spent 11 years at Premier League club Chelsea where he won several laurels including the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel who is now 34 years old also won two Premier League titles and another three FA Cup trophies during his time at the Stamford Bridge club.

