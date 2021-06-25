Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to react to the fact that someone has been running a fake TikTok account pretending to be her

Instead of getting upset, the actress has decided to team up with the person so that they can make money off the page together

While some fans hailed the mum of one, others advised the handler not to show up because he or she would get arrested

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has got people dropping hilarious comments after she expressed the desire to do business with someone pretending to be her on TikTok.

She revealed that she has a lot of business to do with the handler so that they can make money off the page together.

Tonto Dikeh praises the person handling her fake account Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Let's hammer together

In the post the actress put up on her Instagram account, she called on the handler of the fake page in her name and disclosed that a lot of people want to run adverts on the page.

The mum of one, who swore on her honour that her action was not a prank, noted that if they can both team up, they would make a lot of cool cash.

Tonto who saw nothing wrong with the individual creating a fake account noted that she is not trying to get the handler arrested and even commended them for doing a great job on the page.

She wrote:

"Sell me my name boo. I celebrate you in advance. This is not a prank or a means to get you arrested. You did nothing wrong in my eyes. You are a fan, So let’s turn fanship to Some real cash. Btw you are Doing a great job!! God bless you in advance."

Check the post below:

Nigerians react

Fans of the actress took to the comment section with mixed reactions, while some people commended her for the feature, others implored the handler to run to avoid ending up behind bars.

Read some comments below:

Manlikehonest:

"Police station loading."

Norablisscollection:

"Them go arrest u, broh run oo!"

Aide_ey:

"Aaahh! see how someone just got favored like play. God will continually bless you ma’am."

_boyspecial_:

"Wow, if na other people now dey go de vex, Mama you are unique."

Source: Legit