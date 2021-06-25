Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka found a better way to utilise his long holiday before England's next Euro 2020 game

The Three Lions face off with rivals Germany in their last 16 games on June 29 after finishing top of their group

Saka who won the Gunners player of the season award was filmed Harry Maguire playing golf at a simulator

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka clinched the man of the match award during his first start for England at a major competition.

The 19-year-old started for the Three Lions in their 1-0 win over Czech Republic in the final group game - a win that helped them finish top of Group D table as well as progress to the next round.

Coach Gareth Southgate's men have now been paired against Germany in their last 16 fixture scheduled for Tuesday, June 29.

Bukayo Saka posing with his Euro 2020 man of the match award after helping England beat Czech Republic. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

However, the teenage sensation who was voted the Gunners' player of the 2020-21 season had to step away from the football pitch to try his hands on playing golf.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Harry Maguire filmed Saka playing goal

He joined Manchester United defender Harry Maguire as they tried their arm at a golf simulator at what appears to be their training complex.

And the former Leicester City man who also made his first appearance at the European Championships filmed his international teammate taking his swing.

Meanwhile, the utility player appears better on the pitch than on the course as reported by Golf Magic as it took him so long before he made contact.

But, in spite of his performance at a golf simulator, Saka remains one of the most prolific stars in front of goal despite playing a deep role.

He could consider becoming a golfer maybe after his football career has started to wind down in the foreseeable future.

Raheem Sterling fired England to top of Group D

Legit.ng earlier reported that Raheem Sterling grabbed his second goal of the ongoing Euro 2020 after fine work by Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish as England defeat Czech Republic 1-0.

The Guardian are reporting that Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson got some precious minutes, while Harry Kane finally got a shot on target.

Gareth Southgate’s side will need to take it up a notch for the heavyweight opponents most likely coming up next, but they’ve topped their group, are yet to concede, will stay at Wembley, and have a week to prepare.

Source: Legit