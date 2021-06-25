Victor Osimhen struggled in his first season at Italian side Napoli managing 24 appearances and scoring ten goals

The Nigerian striker had injury problems in the early stages of the last campaign before the dreaded coronavirus infection issue

Son of late Diego Maradona has stated that the Nigerian youngster is technically strong and that he has huge qualities

Diego Armando Maradona Jr, son of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, has had his say about Nigerian star Victor Osimhen who joined Italian side Napoli last summer, Complete Sports reports.

The Super Eagles striker had a struggling start to last campaign failing to justify the massive amount the Italian club paid to land his signature.

Osimhen’s first season with the Serie A giants was marred by injury problems, coronavirus infection and consequently isolation.

But he picked up in the latter stages of the season ending the campaign with ten goals in 24 matches.

And during a regular broadcast ‘Arena Maradona’ on Radio CRC as per AreaNapoli, Maradona Jr said:

“He (Osimhen) is not the kind of player that drives me crazy: I like that he’s good with the feet, strong technically. That said, the Nigerian is strong.

“After a year of transition, which was necessary, having come from a mediocre league like Ligue 1, he is expected to have a season, the next, in which he will also be confirmed in Serie A.

“The former Lille lad has the qualities to do it. He has had time to grow; now, he is more mature to overcome the difficulties faced in Italy."

Spalletti keen to work with Osimhen

The new manager at Napoli football club of Italy Luciano Spalleti has indicated his willingness to with striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the forthcoming Serie A season.

The Tuscan tactician who was previously in charge at AS Roma and Inter Milan has an impressive record of bringing out the very best in his strikers.

Top outlet Repubblica are reporting that Spalletti is keen to meet the Nigeria international ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli are reportedly willing to extend Victor Osimhen’s five-year-deal for a further year and also improve his wage to five million Euros.

It was gathered that the 22-year-old forward will put pen to paper and now earn higher salary, but a very high clause is also expected to be etched in the contract.

Last summer, Napoli completed the transfer agreement for the youngster for fee plus an array of potential bonuses that took the deal up to €50million (about N23billion).

Source: Legit