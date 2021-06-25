Portugal national team and France have qualified for the knockout stages of the ongoing 2020 EURO championship

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema scored brace each in their last group encounter which ended in a 2-2 draw

Karim Benzema explained that he was happy to see the Portugal international claiming that he wished him well

France international Karim Benzema has finally disclosed the conversation between him and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo during the EURO 2020 game between France and Portugal.

These two superstars were both in action and even scored brace each in an encounter that saw the two nations securing their passage to the knockout stages.

At halftime and full-time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were both spotted hugging each other going by the fact that they both played together for nine years at Real Madrid.

According to the report on Marca and Sportsbible, Karim Benzema explained that he wished Cristiano Ronaldo good-luck in his future games and career.

"It's nice to see him again, we have come a long way together.

"We both played eight or nine years at Real Madrid, we scored goals, won trophies. We spoke, we wished each other good luck for the future with our clubs and in the tournament and especially to continue to have fun on the field and continue to make the difference,''

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team will be facing Belgium in the round of 16 at the EURO 2020 competition.

