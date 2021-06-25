N’Golo Kante has been named in Sunday Times Young Sport Rich List for his huge fortune of about £25million

The Chelsea midfielder has been considered as one of the nicest football players ever, with many of his teammates acknowledging his humility

Kante who is now one of the richest footballers still drives around in his mini-cooper - taking his humility level into his finances

Chelsea of England midfielder N’Golo Kante has broken in to the Sunday Times Young Sport Rich List for his fortune of about £25million, SunSport reports

The French has amassed wealth from the game of football and he is currently in action for his country at the ongoing Euro 2020 championships.

He is famous for his down-to-earth personality off the pitch with many of his football colleagues admitting his level of humility.

Despite his riches, Kante still visits local mosques for prayers and still hangs out with fans - as well as show up at a supporter's wedding.

The 30-year-old former Leicester City star has also taken his humility level into his finances and despite huge weekly wage, he only drives his mini-cooper around.

And it isn't hard to see how the Frenchman made it to seventh in the Sunday Times 'Young Sportsmen' Rich List, for athletes aged under 30 in 2020.

After signing a new Chelsea contract in November 2018, he is thought to have doubled his pre-tax wages from £150,000-a-week to £300,000-a-week.

The Blues also paid out handsomely after Kante helped Antonio Conte's side win the 2016/17 Premier League title.

Kante claims there are other nice footballers

Kante has maintained that his ‘nice guy’ image is always overblown, claiming that there are other nice guys in football apart from him.

According to the French World Cup winner, there are other players who are nice - as he further stated that his own status is not peculiar.

The footballer has been widely considered as the nicest chap in football, with the 30-year-old refusing to let his image rights be paid to an offshore tax haven, instead telling Chelsea he just wants a 'normal salary'.

Legit.ng earlier reported that N’Golo Kante has been tipped by another France teammate Benjamin Pavard to win Ballon d’Or as Les Bleus beat Germany 1-0 at their Euro 2020 opener, Euro Sport reports.

The Chelsea midfielder has been winning man-of-the-match awards including their semifinal clash with Real Madrid and the final against Man City.

His chances of winning has now improved as the only obstacles in his way are teammate Kylian Mbappe and Poland star Robert Lewandowski.

And Bayern Munich star Pavard has admitted that Kante’s chances will increase if France emerge winners of Euro 2020.

