Melissa Coates' death was confirmed by her friend in an emotional Facebook post

A number of WWE stars have since taken to social media to send tributes to the former wrestler

Coates is best remembered for her appearance in the ring with ECW superstar, Sabu

WWE world has been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of former star Melissa Coates.

Super Genie, as she was popularly referred to had one of her legs amputated in a life-saving procedure but she eventually gave up the ghost months later.

However, SunSport reports that the cause of the her death is yet to be made public but tributes have begun to pour in from all angles.

A number of wrestlers led by current SmackDown star Bayley have since sent tributes to one of their own on social media. Photo: Twitter/Wrestling Observer.

Source: Twitter

The tragic news was broken by her friend who took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to Melissa.

The friend revealed Melissa's family had requested to make the announcement public on their behalf, with the friend urging everyone to respect the family's privacy as they mourn their kin. the post said:

“This may be the hardest post I have ever made. Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.

The announcement was followed by a similar update by the Cauliflower Alley Club, a non-profit known to take care of former full-time wrestlers. Cauliflower posted:

“We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa.

Melissa's death came only months after a GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds for the amputation of her leg after it emerged arteries supplying blood to her left lower leg were obstructed by blood clots.

Legendary WWE star Pat Patterson dies at 79

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pat Patterson has given up the ghost at the age of 79, WWE announced.

The veteran spent 60 years of his career in the wrestling business and won the first-ever Intercontinental Championship and was the winner of the first Royal Rumble match.

He also won the AWA Tag Team Championship with Ray Stevens in 1978 before joining the WWE company.

Source: Legit