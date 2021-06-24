Man United have been long-term admirers of Jadon Sancho, with their interest in the winger dating back to 2019

The Red Devils unsuccessfully attempted to lure the Englishman to Old Trafford last summer after failing to reach a deal with Dortmund

However, the Manchester club seem to have taken a huge step towards landing the winger after submitting a fresh bid

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be in desperate need of a prolific right-winger and has Sancho on his wishlist

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Man United are reportedly inching closer to signing long-term transfer target, Jadon Sancho, in the coming days after submitting a fresh bid thought to be in the region of £75m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be in desperate need of a prolific right-winger and has Sancho on his wishlist. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

United have been tracking Sancho for months now, having failed to land him last summer.

Metro UK reports the Red Devils' interest in the Englishman dates back to early 2019, but it was in 2020 in which they intensified the plot to sign.

Borussia Dortmund are understood to have been looking at a fee of £108m from anyone interested to sign Sancho but have since lowered that valuation to reflect the winger's contract status and the financial crisis occasioned by the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whereas United are yet to agree on a fee for Sancho, reports suggest their latest bid of around £75m is close to what Dortmund are demanding for the player.

The development means a transfer for the former Man City star could be put to paper as soon as next week.

Sancho was initially said to have agreed a five-year contract with United, in a deal that will see him become the club's joint-highest earner on £350k-a-week.

Haaland on verge of Real Madrid move

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League club Manchester United are on the trail of another defender and they have set sights on Villarreal center-back Pau Torres.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that the Red Devils have made the 24-year-old an option and are already working on bringing him to the Old Trafford.

It was gathered that United are believing that a possible deal for the player could be completed during the summer as soon as the Euro 2020 championship is over.

United had listed Torres among five prospects in the new year including Raphael Varane who is also included.

Source: Legit