In April 2021, Transcorp Plc released a statement that Valentine Ozigbo retired, but new report shows Ozigbo might have lost his job

Shareholders of the conglomerate had kicked against Ozigbo being the company's President and Chief Executive Officer due to his political ambition

Ozigbo's resignation was demanded and the shareholders told him to payback the salaries he received from the company as CEO

Almost two months after Valentine Ozigbo retired as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, reports as to why he left his role has emerged.

Ozigbo was reportedly forced out of his position which he took over on January 1, 2019, and resigned from on February 20, 2020, to become a Non-Executive Director.

In some circulated reports, it was alleged that petition and court filings against Ozigbo had necessitated his ouster from the company within a short period.

Former Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo. Photo Valentine C. Ozigbo

Source: Facebook

Some shareholders of the company, under the aegies of Ephraim and Providence and Integrity Shareholders Association, alongside Tijani Ibrahim, Harram Hassan, Muhammed Abubakar Madaki, Kato Danjuma, had instituted a lawsuit, FHC/ABJ/CS/429/2020, on March 24, 2020, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Why shareholders moved against Ozigbo

But prior to the lawsuit, a petition was addressed to Transcorp Plc chairman on February 27, 2020, complaining about Ozigbo abandoning his responsibility to campaign as governor of Anambra State.

The aggrieved shareholders said Ozigbo was receiving salary as President and CEO of Transcorp, but he was busy campaigning for governorship the same year of his appointment.

The petition and court filings claimed he was using his position at the company to promote his political ambition, a decision that could jeopardise the company's operation.

Shareholders behind the complaints said his political affairs goes against the company's rule as Transcorp operate with diverse political affiliations and believes.

It was gathered that the shareholders accused Ozigbo of demarketing the conglomerate, hence, demanding for his resignation from the firm. They also asked for the return of salaries and entitlements given to him while he occupied the position.

Transcorp tried to keep Ozigbo amid complaints

Following complaints against Ozigbo, he yielded to the shareholders' demand by resigning from his position. Company statement dated February 10, 2020, obtained by Legit.ng stated:

"The Board of Transcorp Plc also announced the appointment of Valentine Ozigbo as a Non-Executive Director, following his resignation as President/GCEO of Transcorp Plc."

In their February 27, 2020 petition, shareholders were not pleased with the new position given to Ozigbo, stating that he still acts with the power of his former position.

Despite making their displeasure known to the Chairman of Transcorp board, Tony Elumelu, Ozigbo remained in the role until April 2021, when another statement was released:

"Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (“the Company”) hereby notifies the Exchange of the retirement of Mr. Valentine Ozigbo as a Director of the Company at its Annual General Meeting held on April 26, 2021."

The statement had been released two months to the impending court hearing, which is scheduled for June 29, 2021 - three days after Ozigbo contest at the Peoples Democratic Party's primary election.

The governorship election in Anambra is slated for November 6, 2021.

Enquiry sent to Transcorp was not responded to as at the time of filing this report, and PDP didn't immediately respond to email sent to the party.

Source: Legit.ng