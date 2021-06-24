Teams participating in UEFA competitions next campaign must be ready to score goals if they must progress

UEFA is no longer using the away goal rule in their competitions starting from the 2020-21 campaign

A number of teams including Porto and PSG used it to progress to the next stage of the championship last season

As from the 2021-22 season, the away rule will no longer be functional in any UEFA organised competitions.

The European football governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed the development as reported by Sky Sports.

Although the decision to abolish the rule was not unanimous, but there was a preference for it to no longer be implemented.

Up until now, the rule was use to decide the winner after a two-legged affair in a knockout situation with both teams scoring the same number of aggregate goals.

The law favoured any team with more away goals to go through to the next stage after the two fixtures.

Recall that FC Porto benefited from the rule last campaign after edging Juventus out of in the round of 16. The same goes to Paris Saint Germain in the 2021-22 season.

What Aleksander Ceferin said as regards the away goal rule

Tottenham Hotspur equally benefited from the same rule in 2019 after beating Manchester City on away goals in the quarters and then Ajax in the semis. Ceferin said:

"The away goals rule has been an intrinsic part of UEFA competitions since it was introduced in 1965.

"However, the question of its abolition has been debated at various UEFA meetings over the last few years. Although there was no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans and other football stakeholders have questioned its fairness and have expressed a preference for the rule to be abolished."

The UEFA president also believes that the move could force teams to employ more offensive tactics, thereby producing more goals.

