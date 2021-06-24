Portugal will be facing Belgium in the knockout stages of the EURO 2020 in which Cristiano Ronaldo will play

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been impressive so far in this tournament scoring five goals for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has however set incredible seven records so far in the EURO 2020 championship ahead of Belgium tie

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at the Portuguese national team have qualified for the knockout stages of the 2020 EURO championship currently going on in Italy.

The Juventus superstar was superb for Portugal in their last group stage's game against France scoring two goals in an encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw in Wednesday night, June 23.

As things stand presently in the EURO 2020 tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will be facing Belgium in the on Sunday, June 27, in a game that is expected to be tough.

Ronaldo and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will be the stars to watch out for in this game.

But before that game will come up, Cristiano Ronaldo has already made seven incredible records at the EURO 2020 according to the report on Kickoff.

1. Most goals in World Cup and Euros combined - 21 goals

2. First player to feature at five EUROS

3. All-time top scorer at the EUROS - 14 goals

4. Most victories by a player at the EUROS - 12

5. First player to score at five EUROS

6. Most penalties scored in one EURO tournament - 3

7. Oldest player to score for Portugal in a major tournament - 36 years, 130 days

