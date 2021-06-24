Ime Udoka has worked as assistant manager at San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and now Brooklyn Nets

The Nigerian-American is being poached to become the new head coach at Boston Celtics any moment from now

Udoka who had an amazing career as a basketball player has had a relatively impressive shot in the managerial role

A 43-year-old Nigerian-American former professional basketball star Ime Udoka is set to be appointed as the new head coach of Boston Celtics.

It was gathered team are currently negotiating with the Brooklyn Nets assistant and are already dotting the lines of a deal for him to assume the role.

It was gathered that Udoka had been a staunch disciple of Gregg Popovich who is the San Antonio Spurs coach having worked with the legend as assistant coach for seven years.

Udoka was also Popovich’s assistant at the 2019 World Cup tournament.

The Nigerian-American played for the Philadelphia 76ers for a year before spending this past season on the Nets staff. Sky Sports wrote:

"The Portland, Oregon, native played a total of 316 games over seven seasons, averaging 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and the Spurs, before retiring in 2012 and joining Popovich's staff in San Antonio.

"He was with the Spurs for seven seasons, including in 2013-14, when they won the NBA title."

The ESPN report cited Celtics players' positive reviews referencing Udoka's work at the World Cup tournament.

