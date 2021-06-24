Cristiano Ronaldo definitely has more records to break in his football career despite matching Ali Daei's feat

The Juventus attacker scored twice against France to become the second player with most national team goals

But, the Portuguese still has a long way to go if he must match Christine Sinclair's 186 goals record for Canada

Cristiano Ronaldo matched up Ali Daei's 109 goals record for national team after scoring a brace against France in their Euro 2020 last group game at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday, June 23.

The 36-year-old needs just one goal to become the player with the most international goals and with Portugal facing Belgium in their last 16 game, he could achieve that feat.

But, there seems to be more for the Juventus striker who has practically broken almost all the records in men's football.

Meet Christine Sinclair, the 38-year-old who has 186 goals for the Canadian women's national team in 299 appearances. Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images

Christine Sinclair has 186 goals in 299 games for Canada

The former Real Madrid star will now have to catch up with Canadian women's football star Christine Sinclair who has 186 goals for the Canada women's national team.

And this leaves the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with 77 goals to equal her own goals record before talking about surpassing the incredible record.

The 38-year-old made her senior debut for the North American women's team in 2000 and has made 186 appearances for her national team with 186 goals to show for it.

She has also won laurels both individually and collectively to show for her incredible displays for clubs and national teams while she currently plays for Portland Thorns in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo matches Ali Daei's 109 goals record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Portugal earn a 2-2 draw against France as the 36-year-old became the first player to reach 20 goals in World Cup and European tournaments combined.

It was CR7's fifth goal of the competition after the first three matches and has equaled the number of international goals scored by Iran's Ali Daei.

Ronaldo has now netted 109 goals in 178 games for his country which also made it his 14th in the European Championships.

