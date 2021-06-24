Lionel Messi has clocked 34 on June 24, but despite his age, the Argentine legend does not seem to be slowing down

He remains one of the greatest footballers in history and here there are lesser known facts about the Barcelona legend

He hails from a very humble background having been born in Rosario Argentina, but the rest is history in footballing terms

Argentine Lionel Messi who is one of the greatest footballers of all-time clocks 34 on June 24 having been born in Rosario area of Argentina in 1987.

News18 are reporting that the Barcelona captain hails from a very humble background and was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 11.

It was gathered that his parents could not afford the $900 monthly cost to treat the disorder, but it was until he joined Barcelona that they paid that bill.

Family Life

Lionel Messi tied the knots with Antonella Roccuzzo since 2017. The duo is blessed with three sons - Thiago Messi, Ciro Messi and Mateo Messi.

As he clocks 34, here are lesser known facts about the legend.

1. Lionel Messi $126 million has a net worth of around, making him one of the richest footballers

2. Barcelona’s first team director Carles Rexach signed him immediately he met the Argentine.

It was gathered that his first contract was written on a tissue paper as there was no paper available at that moment.

3. At 17, Messi made his FC Barcelona debut in 2003 in a match against RCD Espanyol.

4. He was the third youngest person ever to play for Barcelona.

5. He became a Spanish citizen in 2005 making him a citizen of two countries including Argentina.

6. Messi inherited the Barcelona jersey No.10 from iconic footballer Ronaldinho in 2008.

7. The footballer won his first FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2009.

8. The Royal Spanish Football Federation had approached the ace player to join the Spanish Football Team but he denied the offer.

9. He founded the Leo Messi Foundation helping children with the best education and healthcare facilities.

10. Messi is also the Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

