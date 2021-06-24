Nigerian Player Sadiq Umar Emerges As Target for Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton

Bayer Leverkusen and Premier League side Brighton have joined race in the signing of Nigerian star Sadiq Umar

The former Under 23 star was impressive last season for Spanish side Almeria netting 22 goals and incredible seven assists

Sadiq Umar who is yet to be invited into the Super Eagles is currently in Nigeria spending time with his family

Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq has reportedly emerged as summer transfer target for Premier League side Brighton and also German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

These two clubs decided to join the race in the signing of the former Nigerian Under 23 star considering his impressive performances last season for Almeria scoring 22 goals with 7 assists.

It was in October last year that Umar Sadiq joined Almeria, and the Nigerian star made his impact felt in the team even though they failed to get promotion to the topflight.

With the inability of Almeria to secure promotion ticket, Sadiq Umar is expected to leave the club this summer with Sevilla and Getafe also reported to be interested.

According to the report on Soccernet and Lacolina, Bayer Leverkusen are now leading the race to sign Sadiq Umar even though they will have to pay between €20m-25m (₦12.2b) for his services.

Umar Sadiq started his football career on the streets of Kaduna from where he moved to the Football College of Excellence in Abuja where he performed well.

He was also among the Nigerian players who won bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in football category.

There have also been calls for Umar Sadiq to be invited into the Super Eagles who are three-time African champions.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how newly promoted Italian League club Venezia are reportedly planning to bring Nigerian defender Tyronne Ebuehi to the Serie A on loan this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Benfica in May 2018 but injury has refused to allow him shine in the Portuguese league.

He missed out on the Super Eagles squad for the competition staged in Russia three years ago and still went ahead to miss the entire 2018-19 league season.

After returning from injury, Benfica sent him to their team B where he featured six times, but last August, he went on loan to the Twente and he seems to be back to his full fitness.

His performance last campaign attracted the Italian club to his attention and they will hope he can replicate that for them next term.

