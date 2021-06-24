Cristiano Ronaldo played at Premier League club Manchester United featuring in 292 games and scoring 118 goals in all competitions

After joining the club local club Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo’s arrival in English football was greeted with lots of criticisms

His tricks were not welcomed by England fans and players alike as they as they attracted insults and beatings according to Pires

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A former Arsenal star Robert Pires has disclosed that former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected to insults and beatings when he tried tricks against the Gunners.

The Frenchman revealed that Ronaldo was introduced to English football amid plenty of criticisms, admitting that opponents did not take the Portuguese’ showboating lightly.

Pires stated that Ronaldo’s mode of showmanship did not go well with England fans and players, especially against Arsenal at Highbury.

Cristiano Ronaldo tries to get off Robert Pires. Photo: Tom Purslow

Source: Getty Images

Pires told Record via SunSport:

"Cristiano made feints and the English didn't like it. It was just a beating. You can't play like that against the English and you couldn't do that at Highbury, Arsenal's home. It was just insults and beatings.

"Ronaldo learned a lot and quickly and then became one of the best players in the Premier League. -Arsenal attacker Robert Pires on a harsh start to life in England for Ronaldo.

"For me, when talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, the art that must be said is: goals.

"He does it perfectly. Play to score and earn trophies. Again, he is a machine."

Ronaldo painting Euro 2020 with goals

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Portugal earn a 2-2 draw against France as the 36-year-old became the first player to reach 20 goals in World Cup and European tournaments combined, Marca reports.

It was CR7's fifth goal of the competition after the first three matches and has equaled the number of international goals scored by Iran's Ali Daei.

Ronaldo has now netted 109 goals in 178 games for his country which also made it his 14th in the European Championships.

Any more goal recorded by Ronaldo in Euro 2020 will make him the highest goalscorer at international level.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus are already preparing to sign another striker amid uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo and now they have drawn up a seven-man shortlist as potential replacement.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that the Italian outfit could lose the Portuguese this summer and are already preparing on life without him.

The Old Lady had a relatively poor season at the last campaign, failing to win the Serie A for the first time in 10 years.

Source: Legit