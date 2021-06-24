Colombia suffered a defeat against Brazil in their last group stage game at the Copa America competition

They have both qualified for the knockout stages even though Colombian players were frustrated with their loss

Casemiro who plays for Spanish giants Real Madrid scored the goal that condemned Colombia to a defeat at the death

Colombia have made it to the knockout stages of the 2020 Copa America championship even though they suffered a painful defeat against Brazil in their last group game on Wednesday night.

They went into this game against Brazil will full determination to win the encounter knowing that a win would help their quest of reaching the last 16 regardless the result of the second tie.

Colombia started the match against Brazil impressively and had to wait until the 10th minute before Luis Diaz scored for them after benefiting from an assist by Juan Cuadrado.

Brazilian players tried all their best to get the equalizer before the half time with the likes of Neymar and Firmino firing in all cylinders, but they were unable to get the breakthrough.

Roberto Firmino eventually netted the equalizer for Brazil in the 78th minute after an assist from Renan Lodi even though Colombia players were angry that the goal should not have stood.

According to the report on GOAL and Guardian, the Colombians were livid as the equalizer came after referee Nestor Pitana had touched the ball.

Casemiro would add to Colombia's woes as he scored a winner deep into stoppage time, with Reinaldo Rueda's side having come close to what would have been a famous win over the Selecao.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi equaled Javier Mascherano's 147th appearances for the Argentina national team after the Barcelona captain played for his country on Monday night, June 21.

Argentina were brilliant in the encounter against Paraguay even though they were unable to score more than one goal as Alejandro Gomez's effort sent them to the quarterfinals.

Scaloni who is the coach of the Argentine national team and his wards have now gone 16th game without losing any match.

Argentina's last defeat was in 2019 when they were beaten in the semifinal of the Copa America.

Lionel Messi has now played 147 games for the national team which is an incredible record for the Barcelona superstar.

