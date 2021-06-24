Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema gave good account of themselves during Portugal vs France 2-2 draw

The pair were teammates at Real Madrid before the Portuguese left in 2018 to join Italian football club Juventus

Ronaldo and Benzema scored a brace each to help their sides to a 2-2 draw and progress to the knockout stage

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema showed a masterpiece of what they were doing at Real Madrid during their face off in Portugal vs France, GiveMeSport reports.

The pair got a brace each in the encounter which ended 2-2 as they progress to the Euro 2020 Round of 16 stage.

The former forwards went head-to-head at the Puskas Arena in Budapest and nothing could separate the teams and the players.

Benzema returned to the score sheet for France since 2015 when he was exiled from the squad as he grabbed a brace against Portugal.

Ronaldo scored twice from the spot to take his tally at the competition to five goals to emerge the firm favourite to win Euro 2020’s Golden Boot award.

Portugal will face Belgium in the Round of 16, while France prepare to take on Switzerland.

After the game, Ronaldo and Benzema were seen smiling at each other in the moments prior to kick-off in scenes reminiscent of the famous Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus clip.

Ronaldo has now netted 109 goals in 178 games for his country which also made it his 14th in the European Championships.

Any more goal recorded by Ronaldo in Euro 2020 will make him the highest goalscorer at international level.

Portugal will take on Group B winners Belgium who won all their three matches with both teams having the highest scorers in the tournament, Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

The Euro 2020 Round 16 has some mouthwatering fixtures after Europe's football powerhouses booked a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

